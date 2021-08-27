Baldo: The Guardian Owls Now Available on Consoles, PC, Apple Arcade

Baldo: The Guardian Owls has been a low-key exciting release that hasn’t gotten a ton of attention, but has remained on the radar for those wanting a new 3D adventure on the market. The game’s cel shaded design helps it stand out to anything else on the market, and in a bit of a rare move – it’s actually getting a release on Apple Arcade day and date with home consoles. It offers up a blend of town exploration and overhead dungeon-crawling – somewhat like a 3/4 overhead Zelda adventure. Baldo is available now on the Switch, PS4 via PSN, PC via Steam, and Xbox as well as Apple Arcade devices. Anyone with an Apple Arcade subscription can enjoy the game at no extra cost and it fits in nicely with games like Oceanhorn 1 and 2 already on the service.