Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 2 Brings Story Fixes, Optimization, More

A little under a month ago Larian Studios fully launched the highly anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3 that had been in Early Access since 2020. As with most modern titles, the game has seen its fair share of bugs and sub-optimal gameplay post-launch — with subsequent fixes to follow. The title is rich with content, indulgent in all the best ways and has received critical acclaim. Yet for a fair share of players, the game has also been incredibly unplayable in certain areas. From game breaking glitches to hardware issues, Baldur’s Gate 3 has unfortunately stumbled out of the gate.

Larian, being a developer studio for the people, has been hard at work slinging hot-fixes and patches — with the latest patch going live today. Taking feedback found on forums throughout Steam, Reddit and other social medias, Larian has released a large number of fixes in the past month since release. It’s an incredibly commendable, albeit curious, feat to see so many patches release for a game in a row. Players will be happy to know this new patch hopes to solve a lot of hardware concerns with improved CPU load and performance optimization. There even appeared to be various bugs fixed that had caused memory leaks when interacting with certain hardware and software.

This patch is quite hefty, as it also includes fixes to story content and gameplay as well. To keep spoilers at a minimum, it can be said there was a general disappointment with an Origin Character’s ending. Having heard the players’ laments, Larian Studios also introduces new ending options for this character — a rather surprising (yet awesome) move since the studio didn’t have plans for additional content and DLC. Regardless, it’s a fix players may be excited about as their request for more fan-favorite character content has been granted.

In addition to various bug fixes, performance optimization and content, this patch also introduces a new feature for cooperative play. Introducing Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends! Now players have the option of storing their co-op buddy in the event they wish to continue the game without them. When, or if, the co-op buddy comes back, just take them out of the Wardrobe. This feature is a nice quality of life improvement, as players may only wish to player cooperatively on occasion. This option now frees up the party so another player’s created character doesn’t take up a slot. Larian Studios continues hard at work and has promised that there are more fixes to come. Additional improvements to the game will be made based on player feedback, and the team has already confirmed being hard at work on extra Origin Character content. These are only a handful of major changes, but players can read the full patch notes for more details. Baldur’s Gate 3 is out now for PC, and will release on September 6 for PlayStation 5.