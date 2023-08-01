Baldur’s Gate 3 Receives NVIDIA DLSS Upgrades

Today, NVIDIA has announced that a soon to be released title is receiving some of its AI technology for graphical and performance improvements. Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch on August 3, and for those with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU’s that support the tech, you will have access to two technologies at launch. The game has exited early access and this may have not been part of the game during that, but DLSS 2 and DLAA will be available for the game. NVIDIA DLAA will help to smooth out image quality while DLSS 2 will help boost in-game performance.

NVIDIA has stated that thanks to DLSS 2, those with the latest RTX 40 series graphics cards will see an average performance incerease of 93% with the ability to average over 60 FPS at 4K resolution even with the RTX 4060 Ti. That card is touted towards 1080p gameplay but works really well at 1440p resolution, as well. For those using GeForce NOW, the Ultimate Members will now have access to the RTX 4080 cloud GPU’s to play the game at 4K 120 FPS/120 Hz on compatible devices. Baldur’s Gate 3 looks to continue to build the momentum of the return of the isometric RPG’s in 2023.

NVIDIA also announced upgrades to four other games. The most notable game out of the four is the recently released Remnant II. For the RTX 40 series players, the game supports DLSS 3. You can check out our review of Remant II here, as well. It was also announced that Lost Soul Aside will be launching with DLSS 3 and that Grand Emprise: Time Travel Survival is available with DLSS 2. Lastly, what may be a new tech benchmark game with DESORDRE: A Puzzle Game Adventure, this will be receiving quite a bit of tech. This game is moving to the Unreal Engine 5.2. The game launched back on June 1 and is developed by SHK Interactive as it showcases a ton of graphical effects going on.

NVIDIA will be incorporating RTX Direct Illumination and Shader Execution Reordering along with DLSS 3 for DESORDRE. With DLSS 3, NVIDIA has stated that average performance upgrade at 4K resolution with maximum settings enabled equal out to 3.6X the normal performance. There are variable options for DLSS across the board as this may stem from using performance mode. NVIDIA continues to implement its technology into games on almost a monthly basis, rather it be DLSS, DLAA or Ray Tracing. There are plenty of AI graphical and performance improvements that can help the experience no matter the NVIDIA GPU.