Bandai Namco Brings Park Beyond to PC, Consoles in June

Bandai Namco has dabbled in many different genres over the years and they’re about to enter a new one with Park Beyond. This theme park creation game allows PS5, Xbox Series, and PC users the ability to craft the park of their dreams. Parks will consist of rides, shops, entertainers and items themed around gaming history – including Pac-Man items available for all pre-orders of the game. Pre-orders are available now across all devices and there will also be a closed beta on PC from May 9 through May 19. Those who test the game out will also get a golden skin for the omnicar in the main game when it comes out. Park Beyond will unleash something all-new in theme park creation on June 16.