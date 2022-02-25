Bandai Namco Puts Out PSA Regarding Elden Ring Performance Issues on PC, PS5

Elden Ring is a phenomenal game, but performance issues are currently creating some problems on PS5 and PC.

From Software’s masterpiece is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and by all accounts, the game is a masterpiece. It’s garnered near universal praise, including from us, and appears well on its way to being a commercial hit. However, it seems that even a game as great as Elden Ring has its own fair share of performance woes, specifically on both PS5 and PC.

Bandai Namco has put out a PSA regarding some of the more pressing issues they’re working to fix ASAP. On PS5, that issue regards saving. Essentially, the game won’t autosave your progress if you put the console into Rest mode or shut it down while the game remains active. Until the patch is live, Bandai Namco recommends you either save your game manually, or go back to the home menu and quit the application before turning off your console.

Moving over to PC, the devs are currently looking into mouse sensitivity and other frame rate and performance issues. They’re also aware if the Easy Anti-Cheat software failing to launch the game on Steam if the account name contains a multi-byte character.

Elden Ring is available now worldwide. It does not look like any of these major issues are affecting the Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One versions of the game.