Banjo-Kazooie Coming to Switch Online Expansion Pack on January 20

After being shown off in a quick cover art reveal, we have known that Banjo-Kazooie would come to the Switch Online’s Expansion Pack with N64 games at some point. The 1998 N64 classic hasn’t been re-released on a Nintendo platform until now due to the timing of things. The GameCube hit right as Microsoft bought Rare and it never got a Wii or Wii U release either. From what’s been shown off in the trailer, the game does appear to run quite well – but we have to see if it has any input lag when it hits on January 20. We’ll also be able to see if alongside the update for this, the N64 app as a whole gets an update to allow for button remapping and backdoor updates to minimize input lag.