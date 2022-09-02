Base-Building RPG First Dwarf Gets First Trailer

The Driftlands used to be a nice place but then the magic wars shattered it beyond repair. Now it’s a bunch of much smaller nice places floating high above the ruined earth, lovely and scenic but still not so great for the civilizations that once spanned its continents. The Dwarves fared better than most, seeing as they had a solid foundation of technology to fall back on, but they’re fading as well. To adapt to the changed world they’ve sent out scouts to find new lands to settle, which is what the engineer Tru and his small dragon-friend Ragna are up to when their airship goes down. Fortunately they’ve got a steampunk mech to not only recover from the fall but also rebuild with, because everything is easier from the cockpit of a large stompy robot.

First Dwarf is a combination action-RPG and base builder, where Tru goes to new islands and creates a base for the other dwarves while clearing away the threats that already live there. Mana wells power everything and each building needs to be hooked up by a network of pipes, starting with the home base and expanding to lumber mills, mining, dwarven homes, and everything else a settlement may need to be functional. Beasts and barbarians roam the lands, though, so it might be worth clearing out the local threats before building too much, although having a nice set of resources can also mean access to much better weaponry. The new trailer doesn’t hint at that, though, being more of a teaser to set the tone than anything gameplay focused. A gameplay preview is currently running on Steam at the moment, though, so that might be worth a look too.