Batman: Arkham Trilogy Coming to Switch This Fall

Batman has had countless games over the decades and yet his greatest 3D adventures haven’t been featured on the go yet – until now. The three mainline Batman Arkham games will be coming to the Switch this fall, with Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight coming to the console. All of their DLC will be included as per the trailer, although it wasn’t announced if that included previously console-only DLC like Joker challenge maps in Asylum. The ports look pretty solid and even Arkham Knight looks to have held up quite well. Despite being an eight year old game now, it’s still a gorgeous one and is something that feels a bit like an impossible port on the Switch due to its many effects.

We’ll get a better look at how everything works out for it when more information is revealed, but if you’ve always wanted to play these games on the go and are hankering for a new playthrough, this would be a great way to experience them. With Nintendo previously getting exclusive content with suit buffs for Arkham City on the Wii U, it will be interesting to see if that content is retained here as well.