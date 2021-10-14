Battlefield 2042 Debuts its New Hazard Zone Mode

DICE and EA today dropped the first details about Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone, and it isn’t a battle royale mode.

The rumors surrounding Hazard Zone were correct. The mode is indeed a PvPvE game mode in the vein of Hunt: Showdown and Escape from Tarkov. Players team up into eight squads of 4 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (six squads on PS4 and Xbox One), drop into one of the game’s seven launch maps, and duke it out to capture Data Drives and extract. You’ll not only have to deal with AI enemies defending the drive, but also rival players trying to complete the same objective.

In Hazard Zone, players will select their Specialist and then use in-game Dark Market credits to purchase weapons and perks that’ll help them in the upcoming match. These range from stat boosts like switching weapons faster or earning additional credits for each extracted drive to valuable upgrades like being able to bring back killed squadmates or reveal Data Capsule drop locations before they land. There’ll also be vehicles littered across the map to help you get around the vast landscapes.

Battlefield 2042 launches November 19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Be sure to check out our impressions of the beta and read why we think Battlefield 2042 should be further delayed.