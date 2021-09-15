Battlefield 2042 Delayed to November

EA and DICE today announced a month delay for their upcoming shooter, Battlefield 2042.

The semi-futuristic first-person multiplayer shooter is the latest 2021 title to get a delay. Originally set to launch October 22 on current-gen consoles, last-gen consoles, and PC, the DICE developed shooter will now launch a month later on November 19. In a statement on Twitter, DICE confirmed that the delay stems from ongoing conflicts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The team needs some additional time prepping the game for launch.

An update from the Battlefield team pic.twitter.com/K53VNM2tTz — Battlefield (@Battlefield) September 15, 2021

It’s not entirely surprising that Battlefield 2042 was delayed. Since its last showing in July, Battlefield 2042 news and gameplay has been scarce, and EA has yet to announced dates for the game’s beta. This is direct contrast to this holiday’s other two multiplayer shooters, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Halo Infinite, which have both had multiplayer tests over the past month. Of course, Battlefield 2042 isn’t the only profile game to have suffered a delay this year. In fact, just yesterday Techland announced that Dying Light 2 Stay Human was moving from a December 2021 release to a February 2022 one. Fans can at least rest-assured that the game is on track for a 2021 release.

Battlefield 2042 launches November 19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.