Battlefield 2042 Open Beta to Take Place Early October

EA and DICE today finally revealed when players can get their hands on the Battlefield 2042 beta.

After months of silence, we now know when players can get their hands on Battlefield 2042’s beta. It’ll take place October 6-October 9 for those that pre-order the game or are current EA Play members. If you don’t pre-order or aren’t a member, the Open Beta will only be playable on October 8 and October 9.

During the beta, you’ll get to experience all-out 128 player warfare on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (64 players on PS4 and Xbox One). The beta includes Conquest on the Orbital map, and players will get a solid selection of weaponry, vehicles, and Specialists to play with. Unfortunately, these is the only map and mode available during the beta period.

DICE also provided the Minimum and Recommended specs needed to get the game running on PC:

Minimum PC Requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 100GB

Recommended PC Requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 100GB SSD

Battlefield 2042 launches November 19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.