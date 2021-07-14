Battlefield 2042 to Feature Cross-Play, Cross-Progression

DICE today confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will feature cross-play and cross-progression.

Battlefield 2042 is taking a lesson out of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone, Overwatch, Fornite, and many other title’s playbooks. In a sprawling Q&A, DICE revealed that the upcoming shooter will feature cross-play and cross-progression, though there is an important caveat.

Cross-play will be split across generations. PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players can all play together, though both Console and PC players can opt-out of playing together. Meanwhile, PS4 and Xbox One players are limited to just each other. While DICE intends on making both last-gen and current-gen consoles the same content wise, there will be major differences between the current and last-gen versions. Notably, the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions feature up to 128 players. The last-gen versions only go up to 64 players.

Cross-progression is a different story. All progress and purchases will travel with players across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. There’ll be no restrictions across the different generations.

Battlefield 2042 is out October 22 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The game will debut the next big feature at EA Play Live on July 22.