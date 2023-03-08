Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Demo Now Available

It’s a bit hard to believe that just so soon after Bayonetta 3, we only have a little over a week to go before we get another Bayonetta game. Of course, this new game, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, is a bit of a departure for the series, as it focuses on the adventures of a young version of our heroine before they could dish out melee attacks and wield guns, instead relying more on little Cereza’s first demon companion. It sounds like an intriguing experiment, but if you really feel like getting a taste of this new direction before the official launch, then don’t worry. It was announced today that a demo of the game would now be available on the Nintendo eShop, allowing players to experience the first few chapters of Cereza’s adventure, with any progress carrying over to the full game if convinced to check out the whole experience.

Accompanying the announcement of the demo is a new story trailer for the game, which you can check out below. It all leans heavily into a storybook atmosphere, both in its presentation and visuals as well as the traditional setup of a young girl tempted to head into an enchanted forest, forbidden to by their current caretaker. But Cereza has a good reason for heading into the Avalon Forest, as it seems to be the key to rescuing their imprisoned mother. Along the way, Cereza summons their first demon, which possesses their stuffed doll Cheshire, and while the two clearly clash at first, ultimately they’ll have to team up into order to survive the wrath of the local faeries. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon arrives on March 17 for the Switch, and it should definitely be interesting to see how this take on the franchise plays out.