Be Attitude for Gains, Raidant Silvergun Coming to Steam

It’s hard to overestimate how strong a developer Treasure used to be, back when it was producing a few new games a year. While there were a couple of misfires like Stretch Panic, Treasure put out one classic after another even if the sales were rarely there to reward the quality. Sin & Punishment, Bangai-O, Guardian Heroes, Mischief Makers, Gunstar Heroes, Astro Boy: Omega Factor, and more were must-have games, but eventually the company wound down. The only thing Treasure does nowadays is the occasional port of its back catalog to new platforms, which is a little disappointing but also exciting thanks to its rich gaming history. The latest port was announced today and it’s one of the greatest games Treasure ever developed, Radiant Silvergun, coming to Steam.

Radiant Silvergun initially came out in the arcade before landing on the Sega Saturn, never making its was to the US and commanding a respectable amount on the collector market because of this. An Xbox 360 port finally saw the game accessible outside of Japan, and last year’s Switch version made it available on a modern console. It’s not the most ported of Treasure’s output, with that distinction going to Radiant Silvergun’s semi-sequel Ikaruga, but is still harder to play than it ought to be. That’s about to change, though, with today’s announcement of the Steam version going live on August 18.

One of the notable features of Radiant Silvergun is that not only did it have a plot but an actual animated intro as well, which wasn’t entirely unheard of for arcade shooters (see Keio Flying Squadron on the Sega CD) but still notably rare. The game opens with Earth being destroyed, and one year later the supplies on mothership Tetra have run out. The crew head down to the ruined planet in their Silvergun fighter craft to scavenge whatever they can find, which takes them directly on a path to the stone monument that caused the apocalypse. It’s an epic beginning, and what makes the game special is its combination of plot, music, and the ease of use of the Silvergun’s seven different weapon systems.

The game played best on the Sega’s six-button pad but works nicely on the standard modern layout as well. The main weapons are forward shot, homing shot, and a spread explosive shot, and hitting two fire buttons at once combines the weapons into a hybrid. Holding all three weapons together, however, lets loose a sword that can swing around the ship and absorb pink bullets, with each one charging up a meter that, when filled, lets you unleash a massive double-bladed screen-clearing attack. Each weapon has its uses, and the homing laser in particular is how you collect the hidden dog icons throughout the game. The three primary weapons level up throughout the game, and you’ve got a choice to either keep powering up the weapons from one play-through to the next or start from level 1 each time. Radiant Silvergun is tough, no question, but it also gives the player all the tools needed to reach the epic final confrontation. Eventually, after much practice and experimentation.

While a lot of Treasure’s best work was licensed and unlikely to ever escape the retro market (Astro Boy GBA, anyone?) it’s always great to see a game the company has control over made available again. And who knows, maybe if this gets the audience it deserves this time around we can hope for Guardian Heroes or Bangai-O. There’s always room to dream a little bigger, after all.