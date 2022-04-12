Beamdog Announces 80’s Cartoon Inspired MythForce

Beamdog announces their first original title today: MythForce. MythForce is a first person roguelite adventure. Inspired by 80s cartoons, players arms themselves with swords and sorcery to go on an adventure to battle skeletons and other evil creatures that look like they crawled straight from a fantastical Saturday morning cartoon. The graphic style does a great job of recreating the visual style of old cartoons like Dungeons & Dragons and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

As the players explore the dungeons they will encounter procedurally generated maps and challenges. The randomized enemies keep things from getting too predictiable in true roguelite fashion, and every time the player is defeated they will need to start over from the beginning, though each playthrough will make them slightly more powerful as they can upgrade abilities such as summoning a Familiar, getting Pocket Sand or powering up a Rift Arrow. There are currently four different characters the player can choose from: Victoria the knight, Maggie the mage, Rico the Rogue and Hawkins the Hunter. Players can take on the challenge solo or in a party of up to four characters.

MythForce will be enterting Early Access on April 20 and will feature four playable heroes for MythForce Episode 1: Bastion of the Beastloard and is currently available to wishlist from the Epic Games Store. Beamdog will release additional episodes and updates during the Early Access and will be listening to feedback from the Early Access community. Published by Aspyr Media, this will be an Epic Games Store exlcusive for Windows PC and will be priced at $29.99.