Beat Back the Crystals Once More in Raiden IV x Mikado Remix

NIS announced today that shoot-’em-up fans will be getting another chance to save Earth in Raiden IV x Mikado Remix. The goal and basic gameplay are the same as they were before, but this time fans will apparently be getting to enjoy new levels, bullet patterns, modes and even music. Have a quick look at what’s coming below.

Raiden IV x Mikado Remix will be featuring several modes, including: Arcade, Additional, Overkill, Score Attack and Boss Rush. Arcade mode is more or less the original experience; Additional mode adds the previously mentioned new levels and bullet patterns; Overkill mode awards extra points for speedy play; Score Attack is all about getting the highest possible score, and Boss Ross throws pilots against boss after boss. “Dual Play” and “Double Play” Modes are also available, allowing control over multiple ships.

Major features also include a vertical screen play in order to better simulate the classic arcade experience and a completely remixed soundtrack. Those interested in Raiden IV x Mikado Remix will be able to acquire it both digitally physically, with the physical version also available as a special edition.

Raiden IV x Mikado Remix hits PC, PlayStation and Xbox sometime in 2023.