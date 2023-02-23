Before Your Eyes Heads to PSVR2 This March

It seems as though Sony’s newest VR headset will be getting itself a game that makes use of the system’s eye-tracking features, in the form of developer GoodbyeWorld Games’ recently-released Before Your Eyes. Originally available for PC in 2021, Before Your Eyes’ premise is novel in that its first-person tale progresses by way of the player blinking to interact with objects in the game world.

Accompanied by the game’s narrator, simply referred to as the Ferryman — whose job is to guide souls to the afterlife — Before Your Eyes tasks players with guiding and locating souls to help them transition to the afterlife. All while revisiting past events from the perspective of the player-character themselves. All of which, as stated, is controlled entirely by a player’s blinking and nothing else. Before Your Eyes releases for PSVR2 on March 10.