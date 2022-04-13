Behind the Scenes Video Gives Insight Into TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

A new game based on the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is cause for excitement in anyone who frequented arcades in the ’80s and ’90s. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is an upcoming game based on the classic incarnation of the heroes in the half shell and looks like it’s also patterned after the arcade games. Dotemu, the developer of other modern games that follow the retro beat ’em up formula like Streets of Rage 4 have released a video that gives a glimpse behind the scenes of the creation of the cowabunga worthy announcement. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is coming out of its shell later this year on PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One.