Beyond the Long Night Floats In With Release Date Trailer

There are a lot of good ways to go exploring an ever-shifting dungeon, such with one’s feet on the ground or in jetpack-equipped armor. Wearing an adventuring hat while attached to a bundle of helium balloons, on the other hand, feels maybe a little risky, but if those are the tools you’ve got then there’s not much to do but the best you can with them. Deep in the heart of a mountain is the resting hammock of a fairly plain guy pushed into the role of adventurer simply by the act of waking up for the day, and he’s got no idea what’s going on. Floating upwards tied to his balloons, he finds a friendly guitarist to fill in the details- every day the mountain fills up with a deadly storm spreading from the base and the following day everyone wakes up alive again, ready for the new day’s catastrophe. Everyone is used to it even if it may not make for the best life, but maybe there’s an exit at the mountain’s peak. Seeing as the options are “die by storm” or “die by monster with a tiny chance of escape”, the balloonist makes his way upwards to see what’s there.

Which, as it turns out, is a new dungeon every day, changing the randomized layout of its handcrafted rooms and the distribution of the upgrades needed to survive. Beyond the Long Night is an action-roguelike with fun characters and a great soundtrack, with the standard “each run is a new adventure” setup as you race to the summit ahead of the storm rising up from below. It’s had a couple of successful demos in various Steam-fests and is currently running an open beta test, accessible from its Steam page, and as of today it’s got a release date set for April 13. The cute, cozy setup gives way to some nicely frantic action, with each hit from spikes, traps, or enemies popping a balloon from the explorer’s cluster until there are none left and he wakes up the next day to try again. It’s a big mountain but there are as many days as needed to learn its secrets, and maybe someday even find a way to see what it looks like from the outside.