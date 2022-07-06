Biomutant Comes to PS5, Xbox Series X|S on September 6

Biomutant, Experiment 101’s colorful post-apocalypse, will be hitting current-gen consoles in just a couple of months now. Soon, fans and new players alike will be able to venture out into very visually-upgraded wildlands with options to tweak the experience’s presentation to their liking. For an idea of what exactly this improved Biomutant will be looking like, check out the latest trailer here:

This upgraded Biomutant will be available for free to all those who already purchased the game, so no need to worry about having to put out some more cash in order to get the best experience. As for what kind of experience players can expect, that’s going to differ a bit depending on the platform. On PS5, Biomutant will fully support the DualSense controller and give players their choice of three performance levels: “Quality:” thirty FPS at 4K resolution, “Quality Unleashed:” forty-plus FPS and up to 4K resolution, and “Performance,” which is locked at sixty FPS and 1440p. Xbox is mostly the same, but there are a few differences.

Xbox Series X: native 4K resolution with up to sixty FPS with the choice of three modes:

Quality: thirty FPS at 4K resolution

thirty FPS at 4K resolution Quality Unleashed: forty-plus FPS and up to 4K resolution

forty-plus FPS and up to 4K resolution Performance: sixty FPS locked at 1440p

Xbox Series S: 1440p with up to sixty FPS with the choice of three modes:

Quality: thirty FPS at 1440p

thirty FPS at 1440p Quality Unleashed: forty-plus FPS and up to 1440p

forty-plus FPS and up to 1440p Performance: sixty FPS locked at 1080p

Biomutant is available now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and it hits current-gen on September 6. Those who haven’t picked it up yet should take a minute to check out our review to see if it’s worth jumping into once it hits the new systems.