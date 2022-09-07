Biomutant Steps Out into the Current-Gen Landscape Today

Experiment 101’s Biomutant finally makes it to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S today. This updated version of the mutant-inhabited post-apocalypse offers players faster loading times, performance of up to sixty FPS, smoother visuals and HDR support. Furthermore, those who originally bought the game on last-gen hardware can upgrade for free and bring along their old saves and trophies/achievements too.

Biomutant was already a pretty decent RPG when it launched last year, so all of these upgrades will likely just be icing on the cake for those who’ve already had a chance to enjoy it. For everyone else, watch the trailer below, check out our review and consider whether or not now is a good time to jump in and give it a try.