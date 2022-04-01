Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei Getting Limited Edition

During the New Game+ Expo, Idea Factory shared numerous announcements including the upcoming release of Amnesia: Memories and Amnesia: Later X Crowd on Switch. But that was not the only otome news they had for Switch gamers.

Although Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei was already announced, what wasn’t known was that it would be receiving a limited edition. The limited edition is not available for pre-order yet but we do know its contents. It will include a copy of the game, steel game case, hardcover art book, two disc set with two audio dramas and official soundtrack, five bromide cards, reversible cover, and exclusive trading card all within a collector’s box. Both audio dramas will be accessible to English-speaking fans via an English translation available online.

The Birushana: Flower of Genpi Limited Edition, as well as standard physical and digital releases, are coming on June 28 in North America and July 1 in Europe.