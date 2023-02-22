Black Comedy Horror Game Killer Frequency Receives First Gameplay Trailer

When you get right down to it, a lot of popular horror games owe their success to the ability to find the further scares in certain subject matter that was already hiding a sort of darkness. Five Nights at Freddy’s found them in Chuck E. Cheese-style animatronics, Bendy and the Ink Machine found them in classic animation, and now Team17 have found them in late-night AM radio with their new black comedy horror game, Killer Frequency. And with the first gameplay trailer, seen below, we get our chance to see a bit of this terror in action.

Set in a Midwestern American town during the 1980s, the game sees you playing as Forrest Nash, a disc jockey who hosts a late-night radio show called “The Scream.” Unfortunately, such a name was apparently tempting fate, as a classic slasher villain strikes one night, and now Forrest has to help his callers escape them. Doing so requires players to head around the station, gather all the information needed for folks to survive, and find clues to deduce the killer’s identity…all while keeping the music playing. Killer Frequency has been built from the ground up for the Quest 2, but will be available in flat-screen mode for the PC, with both versions arriving later this Summer.