Blade to Get a New Video Game, Courtesy of Arkane Lyon

So after 2023, folks might be cautious about any new game that combines Arkane and vampires, and rightfully so. But at The Game Awards tonight, Arkane Lyon – AKA the ones behind the Dishonored games and Deathloop – came and debuted their latest game with Bethesda, which featured a cinematic with a barbershop in Paris that had a lot of crucifixes and a creepy atmosphere. At the end, though, the customer in this barbershop was revealed to be none other than one Eric Brooks, AKA Blade. Yep, Marvel’s favorite daywalker is officially getting a new game, as seen below.

Details are sparse right now, other than the fact that the game will be set in Paris, thus being closer to Arkane Lyon’s home turf, and that in a change of pace, it will be a third-person action game, in contrast to Dishonored and Deathloop being first-person. But after having lots of fun assassinating backstabbers in a whalepunk Victorian world and assassinating dickish visionaries in an alternate 1960s, assassinating vampires in modern-day Paris still sounds like an absolute hoot. Stay tuned for more details about Blade as they come.