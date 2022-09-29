Blankos Block Party Celebrates its Official Launch with Godzilla Crossover

Mythical Games today announced that their first title, Blankos Block Party, has officially launched.

First announced in 2020 and entering Early Access in 2021, Blankos Block Party has now officially launched on the Epic Games Store alongside Season One. The official launch brings with it a plethora of new content, game modes, and quality-of-life improvements, including the introduction of a new Blanko class. To celebrate the launch, Mythical Games has teamed up with Toho to bring three unique monsters to the game. Godzilla, Mothra, and Mechagodzilla will all join Blankos Block Party throughout Season One.

“Watching this trailblazing game grow throughout early access has been really inspiring,” said Jamie Jackson, Chief Creative Officer at Mythical Games. “Now that we’re launching our full game and our first season of content to the world, what better way to celebrate than with giant iconic monsters from Toho!”

Blankos Block Party is a free-to-play party game with a focus on world-building and user-created content. Players take control of Blankos, digital vinyl toys come to life that adapt to a variety of gameplay types depending on what developers and creates build. You can expect a wide variety of developer and player-created content when jumping in, including racing, shooting, collecting, and fighting.

Blankos Block Party is available to download and play now on PC. No word yet on if the game will make the leap to consoles.