Blizzard Entertainment Makes Massive Leadership Changes Following Discrimination Lawsuit

Blizzard Entertainment President J. Allen Brack has stepped down from his position following a massive lawsuit against Activision Blizzard.

Late last month, Blizzard Entertainment’s world came crashing down when the wider Activision Blizzard was served by the California Department of Fair Employment & Housing. The lawsuit alleged widespread discrimination and harassment at the company, naming a handful of employees. After a massive walkout and protesting from employees, Activision Blizzard has made its first major personnel change; Blizzard President J. Allen Brack is stepping down.

Though Brack wasn’t accused of any wrongdoing in the lawsuit, he is mentioned as only giving ‘a slap on the wrist’ to ex-director Alex Afrasiabi, who had received numerous complaints of sexual misconduct. He’ll be replaced by former Vicarious Visions head Jen Oneal and Xbox’s Mike Ybarra. Having joined in 2021 and 2019 respectively, both aren’t a factor in the lawsuit and are seen as safe, smart additions to lead the company.

“I am confident that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will provide the leadership Blizzard needs to realize its full potential and will accelerate the pace of change,” said Brack in a statement on the Blizzard Blog. “I anticipate they will do so with passion and enthusiasm and that they can be trusted to lead with the highest levels of integrity and commitment to the components of our culture that make Blizzard so special.”

Despite Brack’s departure, Blizzard Entertainment will forge ahead with a number of significant releases coming in the next few years. This includes Diablo II: Resurrected on September 23 this year, as well as Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 in the near future.