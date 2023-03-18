Bloober Team Releases First Gameplay for Layers of Fear

The atmospheric horror franchise is returning for the third release with Layers of Fear. Bloober Team has revealed the first gameplay video that shows 12 minutes of footage. This is raw gameplay of the game where you are introduced to a new character, The Writer, and her storyline. There is also a new gameplay mechanic introduced known as The Lantern. Along with revamped audio, animations and upgraded visuals thanks to the Unreal Engine 5, the upgraded experience will be real as the game is a tribute to the fans per Bloober Team. You can check out the video below.