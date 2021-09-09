BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites Now Available

A remastered and modernized version of BloodRayne Betrayal makes its blood drenched debut today. BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites features new voice acting from the original cast including Laura Bailey (Rayne) and Troy Baker (Kagan), controller support and enhanced visuals up to 4K. BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites is available digitally for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. There is a physical edition for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch through Limited Run Games.