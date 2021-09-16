BloodRayne: ReVamped Coming To Console

Ziggurat Interactive announced today that they will be releasing the ReVamped editions of BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2 digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch, along with physical editions for PlayStation 4 and Switch through Limited Run Games. The BloodRayne games were introduced in the early 2000’s and feature fast, visceral combat as a half vampire femme fatale protagonist battles Nazis and evil supernatural forces while learning about her vampire heritage. These ReVamped editions are enhanced versions of the first two original BloodRayne games. There is no release date yet outside this fall. A list of updates include support for higher display resolutions (up to 4K / 3840×2160), upscaled cinematic videos, improvements to lighting at the engine level, plus fully reprocessed lighting data, engine improvements to support uncompressed original textures, and improvements to effects such as reflections, water, fog, and shadows. New localizations include voiced audio and localized text for English, French, Italian, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish in BloodRayne and voiced audio in English and Russian. Localized text for English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish for BloodRayne 2.