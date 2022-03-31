Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Crosses Over With Child of Light Today

Some of the coolest gaming events are complete surprises that catch you off-guard. We have seen it with Mario and Rabbids and now we’re seeing it with Bloodstained and Child of Light. Child of Light is one of the best UbiArt games out there and doesn’t get nearly enough love. It has gotten another chance at life on the Switch most recently, and its main character Aurora is now able to be playable in Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. She can play through the entire game and slice and dice enemies up while using magic to fill the screen.

PC players on Steam and GOG, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series users can enjoy this new content today while Switch owners can play as her at a later date. This is a free content update available to all players of Ritual of the Night – so if you got the game as part of a bundle recently or when it was on sale on the PlayStation Store, you get even more content for your money.