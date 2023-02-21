Blumhouse Productions Forms New Game Studio Focused on Horror Games

Blumhouse Productions, the film production company primarily known for producing horror films including Get Out, The Purge, and The Invisible Man, as well as the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s movie adaptation, has decided to enter the gaming space in its continued pursuit of new horror experiences.

The studio, known as Blumhouse Games, will be focused on horror games that can be created for under ten million dollars and will launch on PC and consoles. In addition to creating their own games, the company will also reach out to indie developers to offer help with publishing and creative input, with a goal of investing in fifteen games over the next three to four years. Veteran producer Zach Wood and former PlayStation executive Don Sechler will be teaming up to handle the creative and financial sides of the business respectively.

