BMX Meets Metroidvania in Turbo Kid, Demo Hits Steam on September 26

Indie studio Outerminds is out to tear up some new ground in the metroidvania genre with their upcoming release: Turbo Kid. Based on the 2015 film of the same name, Turbo Kid casts players as “The Kid,” and challenges them to not only make through several zones of inhospitable wasteland, but also take down some of its nastiest, most bloodthirsty inhabitants.

Turbo Kid continues where the film left off and is meant to bridge the gap between it and the sequel film that’s currently in production. As events unfold, the Kid will need to travel through five distinct areas, with the order being left up to the player.

Thankfully, players won’t have to trudge their way through the wastes, since they’ll have the Kid’s All-Terrain Bike on hand. In this world, it apparently won’t just be a convenient means of transportation, but an essential tool of traversal and stunts and combat. Have a look at it all in the most recent trailer below.

Turbo Kid has a demo coming to Steam on September 26 with a full release hopefully not too much further away.