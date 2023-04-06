Bohemia Interactive Brings Crossover FPS, RTS with Silica Announcement

Bohemia Interactive is a publisher well-known for the work they’ve done with the Arma franchise. With such robust military combat under their belt, the publisher returns with the announcement of an immersive blend of First-Person-Shooter (FPS) with Real-Time-Strategy (RTS) in their upcoming title: Silica. In the year 2351, the planet Baltrius was discovered thousands of lightyears from Earth. Digging into the planet’s resources, the element Balterium was discovered that could power Earth’s societies for generations. Yet landing on the planet does not necessarily mean we are alone.

Extraterrestrial bug lifeforms threaten the quest for renewable energy and players must battle for control over the planet. Seeming to take major inspirations from RTS titles like StarCraft, Silica adds extra layers to the genre by melding it with FPS action. Go from overseeing strategy in isometric format to taking the battle into your own hands by aiming down weapon sights in a single-player, or multiplayer, experience. Silica does not have a release date currently, but the title does plan to move to Steam Early Access on PC.

Take a look at the hybrid strategy title below: