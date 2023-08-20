Born of Bread Demo Brings Light-Hearted Paper Mario-Inspired Thrilled to Steam

There have been a few Paper Mario clones on the market, but none of them have quite nailed the combat flow of the fist two entries. Bug Fables came the closest of matching the tone and art style, with the combat coming pretty close as well. One thing that hurt it though was the all-bug cast and that making it a little harder to get into the story and the attempted drama.

Born of Bread, like the Paper Mario games, has a lot of human characters and that does make it easier to get into what we’ve seen of the story so far in the demo. It begins with a pretty cool premise of a royal family’s chef getting a recipe book of forbidden cooking tasks and he uses one and creates life – as one does with a loaf of bread.

Despite his boy being made of bread, the chef still views him as a son and makes sure that he doesn’t get in too much trouble…while he’s around. When he’s away with the royal family, the boy gets loose and causes general mayhem and in gaming, that’s the worst kind of mayhem as he gets things like a ladle to attack things with and finds a crystal that others are after as well.

The royal family finds themselves under attack and the chef and boy get tossed into a forest, where they find a neat green tunic-clad fox named Lint, who is great with digging and good with navigation thanks to his family creating maps. The party building up so quickly helps keep the pace active and the combat is an absolute riot.

Even early on in the fist dungeon, there are a blend of items to heal, timing-based attacks and charging-based attacks. There are special attacks that use up energy and it’s interesting to switch between all of your different attack types in a single battle and see what works well when your timing is just a bit off. If you’re tired, then sticking to basic attacks is good since you’ll at least get a little bit of damage done with a baseline attack as long as you press the button while missing a larger-scale attack can hurt you big time and I can see that being a bigger problem if you were in a boss battle.

Born of Bread’s demo is available now on Steam and allows you to play enough of the game to see if you’ll enjoy it. It’s also available on the European Nintendo Switch eShop, but strangely isn’t available on the US eShop yet.