Born of Bread Offers Up Paper Mario-Style Thrills on PC, Consoles

There have been many attempts over the years to bring back what made the first couple of Paper Mario games special. the timing-based attacks, the art style, and the light-hearted comedy all combined to create something magical. We have seen games like Bug Fables come fairly close, but one of the best examples of this now-emerging sub-genre of RPG is Born of Bread.

The game had a free Steam Next Fest demo was really impressive even with a more limited scope due to the content-limited nature of the demo. The combat felt very much in line with what made the PM games great, but with a snappier sense of humor than Bug Fables and a fantastic soundtrack to boot.

The thing I loved most about the demo is how even early on, it gets you sucked into this premise that you are a magical bread boy – but that your father the baker loves you the same as he would a real son. It’s very much like a Pinnochio-style story, just in a different form with bread instead of a doll and being told in an interactive medium makes everything come alive a bit more.

Anyone who grew up loving the Paper Mario series and has wanted it to feel like it did before Super Paper Mario changed the formula up and then the 3DS, Wii U and Switch entries added more to the gameplay mechanics while also changing what worked before should give this a shot. The demo gave me enough of a taste of the game to know that it would be worth buying and it’s one of the few demos that was content-rich enough to do that and not take away the desire to buy the game.

Nintendo is seemingly going to get things back on track to a degree with the Thousand Year Door remake next year, but we still have no idea if we’ll see a new entry in the series that ever tops it due to the changes made in the series over the years. Luckily, indie devs have stepped in and made titles that in some ways top the Paper Mario games.

Born of Bread is available now on consoles and PC and you can get a digital deluxe version on PC that includes an artbook and the OST if you want. It’s only a few dollars more than the base game, coming in at $27.73 for the baker’s edition with that content versus $22.49 for the base game.