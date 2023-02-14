Boss Fight Books Reveals Animal Crossing Book

Boss Fight Books are known for releasing non-fiction titles focused on video games. In the past, they’ve covered a whole host of iconic titles such as Earthbound, Metal Gear Solid and Katamari Damacy.

They recently launched a Kickstarter to fund Season of book releases. During the campaign, they’re set to announce the different titles that will be funded via the already successful campaign. The first book of the campaign is PaRappa the Rapper by Mike Sholars. Today they’ve revealed the next book of Season 6 is Animal Crossing.

There are two more reveals to come, on February 21 and February 28. The Kickstarter campaign itself closes on March 7.