Boys Love Visual Novel Lkyt Receives April Release Date

Parade, the name behind No, Thank You!!! and Room No. 9 is back with their latest boys love title – Lkyt. It’s quite a different tale from their previous fare, opting for a historically-themed drama instead.

Lkyt takes place in an alternate past where demons have converged and destroyed much of human society. The Seaside Nation remains – intent on saving what remains of humanity. Along the way, protagonist Tasuku may find love in this otherwise bleak world.

Folks will be able to play Lkyt via download from either Steam or the MangaGamer store for a price of $44.95.