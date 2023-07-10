Brain-Dead High-Energy Entertainment with Twisted Metal TV Show Trailer

There’s no escaping that “video game movie/tv adaptation” is a cursed phrase. We’re well past the bottom-scraping drek of Uwe Boll but Netflix’s Resident Evil isn’t that far in the past, and even the Sonic and Mario movies were more entertaining than good. Obviously The Last of Us is an exception but one show won’t erase decades of pain, so the curiosity about how anyone could do a Twisted Metal series has been tinged with low expectations or even a bit of dread. The wait to see how Sony’s long-dormant car combat series would translate to tv is finally just about over, and today’s trailer gives a good overview of Twisted Metal’s setup plus a July 27 release date.

There’s no way to avoid that the show doesn’t appear to have much to do with the game beyond the basic premise of cars and weapons, but the important thing is that Twisted Metal looks like it’s going to be wonderfully stupid fun. Opening with a voice-over explaining little more than that the United States has fallen and civilization has retreated to walled cities, Anthony Mackie stars as the driver John Doe carrying product through the wastelands. He’s hired for a major job that could have him set comfortably for life but there’s a whole cast of rogues, brigands, and psychos out there, some targeting his cargo specifically while others are just being crazy and violent for the fun of it. Saving the world isn’t an option here but seeing Stephanie Beatriz get to be a badass for the first time since Brooklyn 99? That’s going to justify the cross-country trip alone.

Adding to the fun, Sweet Tooth is looking better than could be hoped with wrestler Samoa Joe providing the body while Will Arnett is the voice. Last month’s sneak-peek was a full scene between John Doe and Sweet Tooth, and the new trailer isn’t making him look any more sane or less violent. Meanwhile, Thomas Haden Church gets to chew the scenery as a combination character that’s named Agent Stone but is a cop driving Outlaw’s police car, plus a few other cameos from the games pop up throughout the trailer as well. It’s a very different story from the games but seeing as the series has been dead for a decade maybe it’s ok to kick back and enjoy the reimagining. A whole lot of cars and even more people are about to be fed into a gratuitously violent cross-country road trip spread across ten episodes of mayhem, and if it ends up being even half as entertaining as it looks it’s going to be a hell of a ride and maybe, with a bit of luck, lead to the first new Twisted Metal game in far too many years.