Square Enix announced today that the previously Switch exclusive Bravely Default II is now available on PC via Steam. Additionally, through September 13 players can purchase Bravely Default II at a ten percent discount. Bravely Default II follows the adventures of the unlikely heroes Seth, Elvis, Gloria and Adelle as they search for the four elemental crystals in the land of Excillant. More defaults about Bravely Default II can be found in our review.