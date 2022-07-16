Brawler Royale Game Rumbleverse Launches This August

Developers Iron Galaxy are possibly best known for their work on fighting games such as Divekick and the later seasons of the 2013 revival of Killer Instinct in addition to their work on numerous ports, such as bringing Fortnite to Xbox and PlayStation platforms. And so in what seems a bit of a “peanut butter and chocolate” moment, their latest game Rumbleverse is a colorful free-to-play multiplayer battle royale game centered around melee combat. Or a “brawler royale” as its described. and after some successful network tests, it’s ready for a full launch, with an August release date recently announced.

News of the launch date is accompanied by the new trailer below, which shows off some of the highlights from the aforementioned network tests, courtesy of some of the streamers that joined in. It would indeed seem like the mix of Grapital City’s metropolitan setting, cartoonish characters, and over-the-top (literal) earth-shattering moves makes for some insane entertainment, so here’s hoping Rumbleverse can get similar reactions from other players when it launches on August 11 for PC via the Epic Games Store, Xbox platforms, and PlayStation platforms, with its first season beginning the following week on August 18.