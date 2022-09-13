Brawler64 Controller Designed for N64 Now Coming to Switch

Retro Fighters are known best for creating new controllers for classic consoles. In the past, they released the Brawler64. This controller took the original Nintendo 64 stylings but upgraded them so N64 players could get the best gameplay experience in the modern age.

Now they’re bringing the Brawler64 controller to the Switch realm. It will connect via Bluetooth to the Switch making it as easy to pair as any other Switch controller. New buttons for Home, Screenshot, and minus have been added as well. Because it is a Bluetooth controller, you can also use it easily on PC. Rumble is included in the controller as well.

Like other projects, Retro Fighters launched a Kickstarter campaign for the controller. It easily surpassed its goal. Those interested in pre-ordering their own controller can do so via Kickstarter or wait for the eventual release.