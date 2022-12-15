Brawling Across the City in River City Girls 2 Musical Launch Trailer

Kyoko and Misako almost leveled the city in their first outing, brawling their way from school to the streets and giving beatdowns to everyone who got in their way. Which was basically the entire town, barring a small handful of friendly faces. It seems some lessons need to be taught twice, though, because the final boss of the first game didn’t get the memo that walking away might be a better idea than giving the girls another target to pummel into the pavement. To make things worse for crime-boss Sabuko, this time the girls have brought some friends along to help dish out the pain, including Kunio and Riki plus River City: Underground’s Provie and the awesomely buff Marian, who’s been thoroughly redesigned from her Double Dragon days.

River City Girls 2 is basically the side-view brawling of the first game expanded in every direction. The local co-op from the original is now online as well, combat options have gotten upgrades with guard crushes, elemental strikes, and other combo features, the map is much bigger with new locations, and you can hireAI helpers to keep the brawling manageable. It’s pure chaos on the streets of River City, but that’s what the girls are there for so it all works out fine. Plus they’ve got a great theme song to go with today’s release date trailer, which has the unfortunate side-effect of making me want to play through a Bollywood-style dance/brawl level.

River City Girls 2 is available today on just about anything you’d want to play it on- PS4 and PS5, Xbox One/X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.