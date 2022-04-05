Breaking the World with Teardown Release Date Trailer

Everything breaks it you hit it hard enough. Walls, doors, windows, furniture, cabinets and sometimes when things go wrong a hapless worker not quite managing to pull off the perfect heist. Teardown is a first-person adventure about getting in, causing a huge mess mostly in service to the job, but also because everything is so breakable, and escaping before the cops arrive. The problem is that the target of the heist is almost always tied to an alarm system, which means the first step of every job is to walk around, trusty sledgehammer in hand and create a path to success while also keeping an eye out for any stray valuables along the way. While there’s all the time in the world to case the site and make a plan, grabbing that first item kicks off the timer and starts a race to complete all the objectives before making good the escape. If that means driving a dump truck through a wall, blowing up gas containers, or basically flattening the entire level except for the security bits, well, any job you can drive away from before the cops arrive is a good one.

Teardown came out in Early Access roughly a year and a half ago and immediately took off, and since then its kept on growing with new features and updates. The campaign was completed back at the start of December, and since then it’s had one update for polish while getting ready for the full official 1.0 release. That’s been announced today for April 21 and there’s no better way to look towards the future than with a review of the past.

The release date trailer goes over the many additions to Teardown in the last eighteen months, including new missions and levels, robo-security, Steam Workshop support, quality-of-life additions, and of course some generally silliness like snowballs and hidden surprises.

Teardown has grown immensely in its Early Access run, which just means there’s more of it to break while trying to remember there’s a heist going on in its destructible sandbox levels.