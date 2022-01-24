Breakout: Recharged Breaks into PC, Consoles Next Month

The next entry in Atari’s “Recharged” series hits all major platforms next month with the release of Breakout: Recharged. Like the series’ other entries, Breakout: Recharged brings both visual and gameplay-oriented upgrades to the arcade classic. Presentation-wise, the game is sporting a sleek neon line art aesthetic and a new soundtrack composed by one Megan McDuffee.

New features include an endless mode, local co-op and something called “Breakthrough the Challenge.” Endless mode is more or less what it sounds like: players do their best to rack up as many points as possible through an endless series of levels. “Breakthrough the Challenge” pits players against fifty stages of ever increasing difficulty. Perhaps its something meant to put even masters to the test. Presumably, both of these modes will support local co-op, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Breakout: Recharged launches on February 10 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch and Atari VCS.