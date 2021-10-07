Brembo Partners with Gran Turismo 7, New Trailer Released

Gran Turismo 7 will be launching in Spring 2022 and Brembo will have its brake packages in the game. The Italian parts manufacturer announced that it will be offering a wide variety of brake packages for different cars in Gran Turismo 7. Brembo will also be included in Gran Turismo’s Brand Central, which will highlight the company’s 60 year history. Brembo joins Michelin and BBS as official parts manufacturers to be included in the series. The trailer below shows new gameplay and some cars to expect in the game.