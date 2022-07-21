Bright Memory: Infinite Now Available on Nintendo Switch

Bright Memory: Infinite has been available on PC for a while now and is an action-centric first-person shooter. After getting high marks on PC for being a blast to play and also being gorgeous to look it, it led to players naturally wanting it on Switch with gyro controls – and that has happened with the eShop release. Combining shooting, swordplay, and even action-centric driving – there is a ton of variety offered up here. It’s a short, but sweet adventure and one that does a lot quite well for something created by one person. It’s one of the most visually-impressive shooters on the Switch and should play even better with gyro controls.