Broken Rules Announces Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

As our incredibly short-lived monthly feature on it last year may have suggested, Apple Arcade kind of stagnated in 2021 a bit, with more interesting indie titles sidelined in favor of re-releases, remasters, and a lot more casual content. But lest one think that any spark the service had was completely gone, Old Man’s Journey developers Broken Rules are back to debut their new game on Apple Arcade, a fast-paced and impressive-looking adventure known as Gibbon: Beyond the Trees.

Looking a bit like a cross between two other hit mobile games, Alto’s Adventure and Alba: A Wildlife Adventure, Beyond the Trees is about a lost gibbon who, as the title suggests, heads out into unknown lands in a tale about freedom and survival that addresses real-world environmental issues such as the struggles of endangered species. Capturing the real-life way apes swing through trees, the game sees you leaping through the air across several dazzling environments, from jungles to human cities, in either a story mode or a procedurally generated “liberation mode.” Gibbon: Beyond the Trees will arrive first as an Apple Arcade exclusive on February 25, with Switch and PC releases to follow later this year.