Bryan Clark Announced for Ultra Pro Wrestling

Ultra Pro Wrestling has had its first trailer released a while back with some animations shown off and then its first real-world roster member announced in the form of “No Gimmicks Needed” Chris Candido. Today, UPW’s real-world roster grew with the addition of Bryan Clark – formerly known as Adam Bomb in the WWF/WWE, Wrath in WCW, and then finally by his real name in both of those companies. Despite a fairly long run nationally and having a memorable gimmick in Adam Bomb during an era where the company had games out, he was never featured in a WWF game.

His first video game appearance was in WCW vs. NWO World Tour, where he was given his accurate ring outfit for the time during the Blood Runs Cold storyline, but not a very accurate moveset. However, his Death Penalty finisher was an absolute beast and he was an easy character to get knockouts with – very much like Vader was in the Fire Pro Wrestling games, or Aki engine games as a whole with Virtual Pro Wrestling 64 having a takeoff of him and VPW 2 featuring him legit. Surprisingly, even with a memorable look in every company he was in, he wasn’t even given knock-off versions in the Fire Pro Wrestling games and was playable in the PS1 WCW Thunder game, but that a dreadful representation of pro wrestling – let alone anyone in it.

As Adam Bomb, he was the most tailor-made for success in gaming form with snappy flying moves and a great intensity to everything he did, but then, games only had a dozen characters in them and he didn’t make the cut. He’d have a good fit for an Aki engine game and I loved making him in both WrestleMania 2000 and No Mercy, where his Kronik team with Brian Adams could be recreated fairly well attire and moveset-wise. He was the first guy nationally to do a pumphandle powerslam as a finish and made it look fantastic by having a nice snap on it. The meltdown as it was known in WCW when he was Wrath led to him getting a nice undercard push, but it never amounted to much.

He never got a World TV or US Title run out of it and it wasn’t until his 2000 team with Adams that he would hold a title in a major national promotion. Clark’s appearance in UPW will at least include him in the Kronik gimmick, so hopefully a deal with Brian Adams’ estate can be worked out to have that team in the game, Adam Bomb and Wrath since he bought the rights to the characters after his in-ring days ended. He’s the second announced name of the Free Agent DLC, and it’s looking like a fun roster to use with just who’s been anounced already.