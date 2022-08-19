Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, to Join Marvel’s Avengers

Back in June, Jane Foster, aka the Mighty Thor, was added to the growing roster of playable heroes in Marvel’s Avengers, marking the first new character available for all platforms in nearly a year.

It looks like Crystal Dynamics is looking to shorten the wait between new characters, as the studio has already revealed its plans for the next two updates, the second of which will include another addition to the Avengers. Update 2.6 is scheduled to drop next month, and will feature a villain-focused Warzone entitled No Rest for the Wicked, wherein the Avengers must stop Monica from her attempts to revive MODOK. This update will also kick off a series of improvements to each playable character, including tweaks and changes to combat, balance and traversal. After September, the Omega-Level Threat mission AIM’s Cloning Lab will become available, along with new gear and an increased power-level cap, as well as the next hero, Bucky Barnes, better known as the Winter Soldier, who will rejoin his old friend Steve Rogers as a “hybrid brawler and marksman Hero.” No timeline was given for the launch of this second update, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if Bucky’s arrival happened before the end of the year.

Be sure to check out our review for Marvel’s Avengers, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.