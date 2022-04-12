Bugsnax Munches its Way onto Xbox, Switch at the End of April

Bugsnax has been wildly popular since its debut on PlayStation, leaving fans to hope it might at some point find its way onto other platforms as well. Fortunately that’s no longer a wish, as developers Young Horses have unveiled that their hit title is soon coming to Xbox, Switch and Steam. What’s more is not only is it just Xbox, but Game Pass will get to enjoy having access to Bugsnax as well so those with subscriptions can jump right into it.

In addition to all this fantastic new platform news, it was also revealed that the free DLC, Isle of Bugsnax, will be launching alongside the multi-platform releases meaning the entire package will be entirely available starting on April 28. Tons of new foodie creatures await and it’ll be exciting for even more people to finally experience the absolute wonder of Bugsnax.

Those who want to check out our original review for Bugsnax can take a read here.